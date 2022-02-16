Food cost-cutting strategies for every lifestyle

Because they see themselves as having more money than time, DINKS routinely default to the most expensive eating style of all — restaurant, fast food, diners and drive-thru and not because going out again for the 12th time this week is particularly enjoyable. It’s a necessary burden to avoid starvation.

Before you skip past the idea of meal delivery services, you have to learn about Home Chef. It is neither expensive nor unreasonable and that is saying a lot coming from your humble columnist who loves to cook, has time to cook and lives within one mile of Costco.

Home Chef is not for every lifestyle. But for a family of two adults with say, two kids, this is the only meal delivery service I would consider.

Here’s how it works: You join (cancel anytime you want). You sign up for the number of meals you want in the week and the number of servings. Then you choose your meals from 13 different options (they change weekly).

Here’s what you get delivered to your doorstep even if you are not there to accept it: Everything. Seriously, everything you need to assemble, heat and eat. The base cost for Home Chef is an astounding $9.95 per serving.