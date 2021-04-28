Food safety tips for meal kits, food delivery

Are you considering purchasing a subscription meal kit or ordering perishable food that is delivered to your home?

These services can be convenient but make sure food safety is part of the package. Whether food is shipped to your home or delivered by a local service, it needs to stay at a safe temperature to prevent the growth of germs that could make you sick.

Follow these tips to keep you and your family safe.

Before ordering, find out how the company responds if food is delivered at an unsafe temperature or is otherwise not safe to eat. Arrange for delivery when someone is at home so food can be refrigerated quickly instead of being left outside for long periods of time. If you cannot be there in person, see if a neighbor can help.

If no one will be at home when food arrives, find a safe space for delivery. Food should be placed in a cool, shaded and secure location where pests and rodents will not be able to get it. Let the company know where you would like them to leave your box. Here are a few food safety recommendations for when the food arrives: