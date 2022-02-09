For some, it’s the food that makes the Super Bowl super

I have to be honest about sports. I’m there for the good times: the World Series, the Olympics and, of course, the Super Bowl.

Even then, for me it’s all about the food. I’m right there, front and center, on Super Bowl Sunday, cheering on the underdog, breathlessly waiting for the next commercial while enjoying some decadent party food.

Today, I want to share with you my most favorite, best-ever party dips. No one would consider any of these healthy food choices, and for that I do not apologize. After all, we don’t do this every day. So let’s lighten up and get ready to party!

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 10-ounce cans chunk chicken, drained

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup ranch dressing

3/4 cup pepper sauce (like Frank’s RedHot or Tabasco)

1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese