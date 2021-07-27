Forgive in order to reconnect with sons

Dear Annie: I have three sons with whom I have no relationship. Two are drug addicts and alcoholics, and one is a narcissist. Their father was emotionally abusive, and after 22 years of marriage and much counseling, I finally divorced him.

My sons don’t care about me, let alone love me. I have tried for the past 20 years, since the divorce, to have a close relationship, but to no avail. They just don’t care. My heart has been broken in two over and over. My therapist agrees with me to let it go by not contacting them anymore since they never respond. It’s so hard, but I’m trying. If I completely let go, I know I’ll never ever hear from them again.

— Should I Let Go for My Own Sanity?

Dear Should I Let Go: Your sons had a very turbulent childhood, and most likely, they love you but are just mad at you, their father and the entire situation. Hurt people hurt people, and it sounds like they are hurting with alcohol, drugs and narcissism. I’m not sure you can “let go” of your children, no matter how old they are. What you can do is work on your own anger, hurt and regret about what happened and heal from it.