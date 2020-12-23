Fraudulent boyfriends? Red flags are everywhere

Dear Annie: I have been talking with this gentleman for almost four years; we’ve been in a long-distance relationship online.

He claims that he mailed me a large sum of money, and so he has nothing now. But I have not seen this box full of money that he supposedly sent. He keeps saying that it has to clear customs, and they need a large fee in order for it to go through.

I don’t think that customs would be demanding large sums of money, and, anyway, it’s been months and months now. I told him if the box did not come within the 48 hours like he said that he and I were through.

I am afraid it is fraud. What is your take on this?

— Losing My Lover

Dear Losing My Lover: I’m afraid you’re right. This is textbook fraud. He’s trying to play you for a fool. Don’t let him.

Dear Annie: I have been seeing this guy, “Roy,” for a year and a half. When we are together, all he wants to do is hook up.