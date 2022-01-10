Friction with brother-in-law strains sisters’ relationship

Let her know you sense a lack of interest from him in spending time with you, and ask her what you could do to strengthen the bond between you and him. Empower her to create a solution with her husband, and let her know you want to make it more comfortable for him.

If that doesn’t work, suggest you two take sister trips in which you meet at a neutral location and keep the focus on you two or a small circle of people; no spouses, because that might alienate her husband.

Dear Annie: I have some issues with social anxiety, and my workplace isn’t helping. I’m unsure of when to act professionally and when to act more casually.

I’m sure there’s a balance between the two, but I’m struggling to find that balance. Everyone at my workplace is really nice and friendlier than I would have expected, but it seems there’s an invisible line not to be crossed.

How can I gain clarity on this gray area of work-versus-social etiquette? If I’m too professional, I appear cold and distant. If I’m too friendly, I appear out of line and don’t appear to take my job seriously.

