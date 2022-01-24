Friend or thief? And what happens next?

I have asked her before about things missing or if she “accidentally” picked something up, and she would be honest and return it the next day. Nothing of major value by any means. Simple silly things like a candle or a pair of scissors or hand lotion.

Well, after the incident with the cookie dough, which really upset me, I bought a few bottles of wine to give as gifts, left them in the bag and taped a note on them: “Do Not Touch.”

When she came by after work to eat and get the boys, she saw this and got upset and was personally offended. My husband says to let it be because we love those boys so much and she’s doing so well. We can afford to replace the little things.

I feel she and I should have a conversation, and I feel her therapist should know.

To be honest, I’m afraid this will end up like our son, who robbed us blind and cut ties with us because we finally had to say enough was enough and file charges.

I’m afraid the little things will become larger and the boys will think this behavior is acceptable if we don’t stop it now. Please help.

— Stuck in Maryland