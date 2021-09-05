Frozen assets, stand-up chicken and more great reader tips

I am always entertained and often educated by the tips readers mail in. Today is no exception. I’m pretty sure you will agree with me.

SAFELY FROZEN: I am on a waiting list to get a safe deposit box at my bank. While I wait, I am keeping my important papers in a heavy freezer bag in the deep freeze. I hear that, in a fire, the inside of the freezer doesn’t burn easily. — Jill N.

STAND THE BIRD: To roast a whole chicken evenly and more quickly, set your Bundt pan on a cookie sheet. Now, stand that chicken over the center cone of the Bundt pan. Roast as you usually do or at 375 degrees F until done. A standing chicken browns more evenly and cooks faster. — Priscilla G.

FIRE ANT EXTINGUISHER. In many areas of the country, fire ants are a very serious problem. The hills they build are difficult to get rid of, they attack very quickly and their sting burns for a long time. Instead of spraying with poisonous, expensive pesticides, just pour enough uncooked grits over the hill to completely cover it and then water the hill very well. The ants eat the grits, and when the water is applied they “swell up” and die. It works great and leaves no toxins in the surrounding areas for your children and pets to be exposed to. — Elaina M.