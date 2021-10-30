Frugal laundry tips will save you a fortune

If you’ve ever suffered the heartbreak of stains or other kinds of annoying laundry issues, you’re going to love this! These laundry hacks will elevate you to laundry genius in no time.

Dried-on latex paint. Getting any kind of paint on clothes or other items you care about is awful. Even if latex paint is dried on for a long time — on laundry items, car upholstery or even carpet — here’s the way to remove it: Not paint thinner or mineral spirits. It must be lacquer thinner. (Find it in the paint aisle of your home improvement or craft store.)

Do this in a well-ventilated area: Using a clean white cloth (so you don’t transfer dye or color to make the problem even worse), saturate that paint stain with the lacquer thinner. Allow it to soften for a few minutes and then rub and scrub until it’s gone. Launder as usual, or in the case of carpet, rub and scrub then rinse well.

And acrylic paint. Acrylic paints can be tricky to remove from your clothes once dry, but here’s a method that will work most of the time. If your shirt is already ruined, you don’t have much to lose by giving this a try: