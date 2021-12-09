Game night takes an unfortunate turn

Dear Annie: I have been in a friend group that plays board games nearly every month for 25 years. We all know one another from working at a startup in Colorado nearly 30 years ago.

We don’t work together anymore, but we still play games together frequently. It has been tough during COVID-19, but we have played a few games online here and there.

Cautiously, we are starting to get back together in person. The rub is, I’m fed up with one of our friends. He was the boss all those years ago, and he still feels self-important and controlling. He does not seem to know how to behave in social situations. We put up with it when he was the boss, and then, 20 years ago, he found out that he suffers from bipolar disorder and depression.

My own son has these same conditions, and I have taken the National Alliance on Mental Illness training and I have a special place in my heart for people who suffer from mental illness.