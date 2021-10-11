Gawking husband is taught a lesson

I have apologized to them for whatever I did. I tried calling them on the phone. I’ve written letters and sent them through the mail, and I messaged them on Facebook. I also emailed them, and no response. This has been going on for five years. I have cried endless nights about this.

My question is, where do I go from here? It has been the grief that “keeps on giving.”

— Dazed and Confused

Dear Dazed and Confused: Five years is too long for you to stay stuck in the dark about why your son and his family have shut you out. Their decision to ignore you is really painful, and it is understandable that you have cried about it.

Not knowing why is probably part of the reason you are stuck in your grief — because at some level, you understandably hold out hope that he and his family will come around and let you into their lives. Keep trying to reach out respectfully. If he continues to shut you out, know that you have exhausted all steps to try to get close to him.

At some point, you have to just accept the situation as it is and try to move toward making yourself and your life happy. Pick up a new hobby; make new friends; or adopt a pet at your local shelter.

Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.

