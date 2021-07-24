Generics that are truly a great buy

Pantry staples. Government regulations require the same manufacturing and storage procedures for all staples such as flour, sugar, eggs, milk, salt and so forth, no matter the brand. Buying the generic brand is just as safe and tastes the same because it is the same as the brand name. Buying generic is almost always cheaper (except for those rare occasions when the brand name is on sale for less than its generic counterpart) because there is not marketing and advertising built into the product’s price tag.

Infant formula. The Food and Drug Administration strictly regulates and requires the same nutrients in all infant formula. This means your baby will get the same benefits from the name brand as with the much less expensive generic option. Generic formulas have to follow the same manufacturing and safety guidelines, too, so there’s no added risk there. You really can be confident in generic infant formula.