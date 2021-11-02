Get organized to put money in your pocket and a smile on your face

Where to start? Getting rid of clutter is a good place. And that can be difficult. Getting rid of things you own involves risk. Here’s a promise: You won’t ever get rid of something that’s absolutely essential to your life. As you assess each overstuffed area, keep only those things you know to be useful or bring beauty to your life. Everything else? Get rid of it.

You might like to try what I call the Grocery Bag Method for instant results, taught to me by a very clever friend. This works best about around 8 p.m. when you are at your wit’s end over the endless clutter and chaotic appearance of your home. Take one (or more, as necessary) large paper grocery bag or box and fill it with all of the stacks of extraneous papers, magazines, mail — your basic clutter. The purpose here is not to throw anything away but to just get it out of visual range until you have time to go through and separate, sort and file. (This is what you tell yourself.)

If after 48 hours or so (give or take a month), no one in the family mentions missing something of importance, it is probably safe to go ahead and throw out the whole bag.