Get professional help to liquidate mom’s house

I wish I could tell you this will be easy. It won’t be. But it will be much easier if you get professional help. And thanks so much for your kind words about this column. You have encouraged me!

Dear Mary: Yesterday, I received a solicitation for credit from Capital One for my 16-year-old son. It said this is a chance for parents to help their children 16 years or older to build good credit. He doesn’t even have a job, so how can he build credit?

If he has the money to buy what he wants, he doesn’t need credit. And if he doesn’t have the money to pay the bill, he wouldn’t be building credit; he would be building debt.

I am sending a letter instructing them to remove my son from their mailing list as long as he is a minor in my household.

— Claudeth

Dear Claudeth: Thanks for sending me a copy of the offer. Wow, I thought I’d seen everything, but I was wrong. For Capital One to spin this into a matter of responsible parenting is, in my opinion, an example of desperate marketing.