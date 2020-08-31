Get rid of that dreaded toilet bowl ring

Pour 1 cup of ordinary white vinegar into the toilet bowl. Using a toilet brush, swish it around. Let it sit for a minute or so.

Sprinkle a cup of baking soda into the toilet bowl followed by 2 more cups of vinegar. Get ready, as this is going to create a fizzing action. Leave it be for about 10 minutes.

Using the toilet brush, swish some more because you want to make sure this solution reaches stains above the water line and under the rim. Still, do not flush.

Let the solution sit for 30 minutes, swishing it occasionally until the stains are gone. Scrub any remaining stains with the toilet brush or scrubby sponge. Flush the toilet to rinse.

Borax and vinegar. Borax is a stronger yet common multipurpose household cleaning product that can be used to clean hard-water stains in the toilet.

Sprinkle 1/4 cup of Borax into the toilet bowl, and swish it around with a toilet brush. Add 1 cup of vinegar. Swish around again. And let the mixture sit in the bowl for about 20 minutes.

Finish by scrubbing the bowl with a toilet brush to remove the stains. Flush to rinse.