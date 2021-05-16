Get your life in order with these simple organization and storage tips

Earring organization. Clearly, there is no single way to accomplish the matter of keeping earrings organized and not hopelessly orphaned! Here’s one more:

Are you always rummaging through your jewelry box in the morning to find a matching pair of earrings? Purchase a 28-day pill organizer from a dollar store to organize your earrings. The box is clear plastic, so you can easily see all of your earrings at a glance.

Cabinet storage guide. Once you have your kitchen cabinets organized, take photos of every item that goes into each of your kitchen cabinets and drawers. Then print them in thumbnail view, one page per cabinet. Tape each handy reference guide to the inside of the cabinet door, and now your family is perfectly clear about what goes where. It’s a quick guide to finding what you have stored in deep or low cabinets as well.

Golf bag revival. An old golf bag makes a great caddy for all of those long-handled tools in your garage or garden storage shed. It looks cool, too.

Safekeeping. For things you would hate to lose in a fire or tornado but won’t fit into a safety deposit box, do this: Put them in freezer bags, and store them in the freezer. Chances are they will survive a disaster quite nicely.