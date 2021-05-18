Getting fit while sticking to a budget

Buy generic. Let go of your brand loyalties. Shop by best value and not by brand. Try the store brand. Most all stores have a “satisfaction guaranteed” policy. If you try something and it is awful, ask for a refund. Some generic items are identical to their brand-name cousins, while others are pretty bad. So you be the judge.

Don’t throw anything away. Freeze extra rice or left over pasta in freezer bags. Save up meat bones and scraps in the freezer to make stock or soup. Ditto on vegetables.

Stick to the perimeter. If you’re on a diet or special food plan, most everything you need is around the outside perimeter of the typical store (dairy, meat, produce), while the high-calorie, high-priced items are in those center aisles.

Don’t pay for convenience. Pre-washed bagged lettuce and pre-cut veggies might be convenient, but they are expensive. Pre-cut vegetables are three to four times more. Individual packets of oatmeal are outrageously priced. The way to make sure you’re getting the best deal is to shop by price per unit, not package price. When it comes to produce, buy what’s in season and you’ll get the best price and best quality, too.