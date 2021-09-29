Give beets a chance

When it comes to eating beets, it seems there are those who love them, those who strongly dislike them — and not many in the middle.
If you haven’t tried beets in a while or only ever had canned beets, it’s a great time to give them another chance.
There are many varieties of beets. Red beets are a deep red-purple color and are one of the most common types. Golden beets are sweeter than red. Chioggia beets have red and white rings on the inside. White beets are white or a pale-yellow color.
How do I select beets? Choose beets that are firm with smooth skins. The smaller the beet is, the more tender the texture will be. Store the beet roots in a plastic bag in refrigerator for up to three weeks.
What nutrients are in beets? A 1/2 cup of beets is a good source of folate. Folate helps make healthy red blood cells and may lower a woman’s risk of having a child with certain birth defects. Beets also have riboflavin, which works with other B-vitamins to help your body grow and release energy from the carbohydrates you eat.
What are some ideas for preparing beets? Bake beets and serve as a side or add chopped beets to brown rice. Sauté chopped beet greens with olive oil and garlic. Add beets to a stir-fry or include cooked and chopped beets in a salad.
Beet, Walnut and Goat Cheese Salad
- 6 medium or 3 large beets
- 1 cup walnuts
- 1/4 pound salad greens
- 4 ounces goat cheese
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon sweet onion, finely chopped
- Dash of salt and freshly ground pepper
Wash hands with soap and water.
Cut off all but 1 to 2 inches of the beet stems and leave the root on the bottom. This helps retain the flavor and minimizes the amount of color that bleeds out during cooking.
Gently wash the beets, trying not to break the skin. Place beets in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Cover saucepan and bring water to a boil. Then, reduce heat and simmer until beets are tender. Small beets may cook in as little as 20 minutes.
Plunge beets into cold water to cool. Rub the skins off with your hands — it may work best to do this under running water. Wearing clean kitchen gloves will prevent your hands from becoming stained.
Toast the walnuts in a dry skillet at medium heat for 3 - 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove them immediately when they become fragrant and just begin to darken.
Gently wash salad greens under cool running water. If salad greens are marked “pre-washed” or “ready-to-eat”, use without further washing.
Combine the salad greens and the walnuts. Make the salad dressing by combining the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, onion, salt and pepper. Shake in a small jar with a tightly closed lid or mix with a wire whip until the dressing becomes thick and creamy.
Reserve about 2 tablespoons of the salad dressing. Mix the rest of the dressing with the salad greens and walnuts. In a separate bowl, combine the reserved dressing with the beets.
Arrange the salad greens on 4 to 6 salad plates. Top with the beets. Crumble the goat cheese on top. Serve soon after plating.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 280 calories, 25g fat, 150 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrates, 3g fiber, 7g protein.
