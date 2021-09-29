Give beets a chance

When it comes to eating beets, it seems there are those who love them, those who strongly dislike them — and not many in the middle.

If you haven’t tried beets in a while or only ever had canned beets, it’s a great time to give them another chance.

There are many varieties of beets. Red beets are a deep red-purple color and are one of the most common types. Golden beets are sweeter than red. Chioggia beets have red and white rings on the inside. White beets are white or a pale-yellow color.

How do I select beets? Choose beets that are firm with smooth skins. The smaller the beet is, the more tender the texture will be. Store the beet roots in a plastic bag in refrigerator for up to three weeks.

What nutrients are in beets? A 1/2 cup of beets is a good source of folate. Folate helps make healthy red blood cells and may lower a woman’s risk of having a child with certain birth defects. Beets also have riboflavin, which works with other B-vitamins to help your body grow and release energy from the carbohydrates you eat.