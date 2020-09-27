Give yourself a ‘tax-free’ raise

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is money a little tight? Hoping a raise will come through soon? I hate to burst your bubble, but even if the raise is exceptional, it probably won’t do much good.

By the time a raise is adjusted for taxes, you’ll be lucky to see half of it in your bank account. And if that’s not bad enough, nearly everyone who earns more automatically spends more. Reckless spending can consume a lot of cash, fast.

The degree of reckless spending seems to rise in direct proportion to income. It won’t be long before you are back in your old financial rut just barely getting by. Sadly, until you get serious about your spending, more money will never be enough.

The secret to getting cash inflow to exceed outflow is to reduce the outflow. That is a solution available to almost everyone.

Cutting expenses is not at all difficult once you understand it is like giving yourself a tax-free raise. Every dollar you do not spend is another dollar in your wallet. Or bank account.

The challenge is to find realistic yet painless ways to trim spending without creating drudgery or removing the fun from your life.

Even if you do not have a job, you can give yourself a raise.