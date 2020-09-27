Give yourself a ‘tax-free’ raise

Is money a little tight? Hoping a raise will come through soon? I hate to burst your bubble, but even if the raise is exceptional, it probably won’t do much good.
By the time a raise is adjusted for taxes, you’ll be lucky to see half of it in your bank account. And if that’s not bad enough, nearly everyone who earns more automatically spends more. Reckless spending can consume a lot of cash, fast.
The degree of reckless spending seems to rise in direct proportion to income. It won’t be long before you are back in your old financial rut just barely getting by. Sadly, until you get serious about your spending, more money will never be enough.
The secret to getting cash inflow to exceed outflow is to reduce the outflow. That is a solution available to almost everyone.
Cutting expenses is not at all difficult once you understand it is like giving yourself a tax-free raise. Every dollar you do not spend is another dollar in your wallet. Or bank account.
The challenge is to find realistic yet painless ways to trim spending without creating drudgery or removing the fun from your life.
Even if you do not have a job, you can give yourself a raise.
Live with cash. Except for payments you must send through the mail, living with cash is a good way to curb mindless spending. It is not easy. In fact, it’s hard. But if you are willing to teach your brain and your attitude to treat this move as you would a job, it will become a very useful challenge.
Surveys indicate cash customers are more mindful of what they’re doing and therefore spend a lot less than those paying with plastic.
Limit ATM trips to weekly. Frequent trips to the ATM and or frequent swipes of that debit card tied to your bank account are like a small hole in the bottom of a boat. That constant leak can quickly lead to capsizing. Plug the leak by developing an envelope system for areas that can get out of control like entertainment and fast food.
Place the amount you have allotted into an envelope, and label it accordingly. As you go to lunch or a movie, take the money from the corresponding envelope. When it’s empty, that means no more spending until the next fill-up.
Hint: A $100 bill stashed in your wallet will give you an uncanny sense of security and willingness to leave the plastic and checkbook at home. Chances are great you will do just about anything to not break that C-note for some impulsive purchase like fries and a Coke.
Stop shopping. Unless you have a specific need and the money to pay for it, don’t wander aimlessly through the mall or surf the internet just to see what looks good. Remember this: A true need is never discovered while in a store. It is realized during normal, everyday living.
Hint: As you identify a need, write it on your “To Buy” list for your next planned purchasing trip.
Use what you have. Have you taken a look in your pantry and freezer lately? You may be surprised to see just how much food you have that is already paid for. Use it up before you make another trip to the supermarket.
Before you buy anything new, you should stop long enough to ask yourself this question: Do I already have something that will do just as well for now?
You’ll be surprised how many times the answer is yes.
Make it automatic. There is a solid principle of life that says if you don’t see it, you won’t miss it. Use that principle to your advantage in building a nest egg. Fill out an automatic-deposit authorization form at your bank to automatically move $25 or $50 each week or two from your checking account into your savings.
You might feel the pinch the first or second time that money disappears from your available balance, but soon you will not notice.
Readers ask ...
Dear Mary: Why isn’t my dishwasher getting things clean anymore? The glasses are coming out cloudy, and so is the flatware.
— Carol
Dear Carol: It could be any number of problems, but I suggest you start with the easiest. Is the rinse-aid reservoir empty? Most dishwashers these days have a place to be filled with a rinse aid like Jet-Dry (check the owner manual). Make sure you keep that filled.
Next, when did you last clean your dishwasher? We need to clean our dishwashers routinely — at least once every three months.
The hoses, filter and water-spraying mechanisms can get a buildup of hard-water minerals. The filter can become clogged with yuck and gunk.
Here is one method to clean your dishwasher that has been proved to be effective for many:
Step 1. Remove and clean the filter to remove all that buildup. Soak it in warm, soapy water for 10 minutes, and then replace.
Step 2. Pour 1 cup of white vinegar into the bottom of the empty dishwasher. Run a heavy clean cycle.
Step 3. Sprinkle 1 cup of baking soda in the bottom of the dishwasher and leave overnight. In the morning, run an empty cycle.
Step 4. Gently scrub any remaining dirty areas with a toothbrush.
Still experiencing a problem? Bring out the big guns with a commercial product like Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner. Follow the instructions on the label.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
