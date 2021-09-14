Give yourself a tax-free raise

Get some envelopes. Label them accordingly for food, gas, etc. Divide the cash into the envelopes according to how you’ll spend it. As you buy food, gas, coffee and so forth, take the money from the corresponding envelope. When it’s empty, the money is gone, which means no more spending in that category until the next fill-up.

Use what you have. Have you taken a look in your pantry and freezer lately? You may be surprised to see just how much food you have that is already paid for. Use it up before you make another trip to the supermarket.

Before you buy anything new, you should stop long enough to ask yourself this question: Do I already have something that will do just as well for now?

You’ll be surprised how many times the answer is “yes.”

Pay off debt. If you’re rolling credit card balances from one month to the next, you’re paying out a lot of money in interest. Pay off those debts as fast as you can, and do not replace them with new debt. The interest you don’t have to send to your creditors anymore is money in your wallet. Yep, just like giving yourself a raise!

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.