Go ahead and grill it — but avoid foorborne illness while you do

Grilling is a summer classic enjoyed by many. One of the best parts about grilling is that you can grill pretty much anything! Burgers, chicken, seafood, vegetables even fruit … they’re all delicious when cooked on the grill.
However, incidents of food-related illnesses spike in the summer months, just as we’re sharing picnics and barbecues with our families. Here are a few tips to keep your family safe:
At the store. When shopping, buy cold food like meat and poultry last, right before checkout. Separate raw meat and poultry from other food in your shopping cart and grocery bag. Plan to drive directly home from the grocery store. You may want to take a cooler with ice for perishables. Always refrigerate perishable food within two hours. Refrigerate within one hour when the temperature is above 90 degrees F.
Thaw safely. Completely thaw meat and poultry before grilling so it cooks more evenly. Use the refrigerator for slow, safe thawing or thaw sealed packages in cold water. For quicker thawing, you can microwave defrost if the food will be placed immediately on the grill.
Transporting. When carrying food to another location, keep it cold to minimize bacterial growth. Use an insulated cooler with enough ice or ice packs to keep the food at 40 degrees F or below. Pack food right from the refrigerator into the cooler immediately before leaving home.
Keep cold food cold. Keep meat and poultry refrigerated until ready to use. Only take out the meat and poultry that will immediately be placed on the grill. When using a cooler, keep it out of the direct sun by placing it in the shade or shelter. Avoid opening the lid too often, which lets cold air out and warm air in. Pack beverages in one cooler and perishables in a separate cooler.
Keep everything clean. Be sure there are plenty of clean utensils and platters. To prevent foodborne illness, don’t use the same platter and utensils for raw and cooked meat and poultry. Harmful bacteria present in raw meat and poultry and their juices can contaminate safely cooked food.
Cook thoroughly. Cook food to a safe internal temperature to destroy harmful bacteria. Meat and poultry cooked on a grill often browns very fast on the outside. Use a food thermometer to be sure the food has reached a safe temperature in the inside. Cook all raw beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops, and roasts to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees F. Cook all raw ground beef, pork, lamb and veal to an internal temperature of 160 degrees F and cook all poultry to a safe minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees F as measured with a food thermometer.
Serving the food. When taking food off the grill, use a clean plate. Refrigerate any leftovers promptly in shallow containers. Discard any food left out more than two hours (one hour if temperatures are above 90 degrees F).
Here is a quick and easy marinade for pork, beef or chicken. Just remember to marinate in the refrigerator and discard and unused marinade.
Teriyaki Marinade
- 1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoons lemon juice
Combine all ingredients and mix well. This provides enough marinade for about 2 pounds of meat such as pork, chicken, or beef.
Recipe from: North Dakota State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu