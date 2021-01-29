There’s an old story about a man who wanted to take his money to heaven when he died. His plan was to leave his money in the attic so he could grab it on the way up to heaven.
He died and after the funeral his wife went to the attic to see if her husband got the money. The money was still there. His wife said, “I knew we should have put it in the basement.”
I don’t think money is very useful in heaven anyhow, so we’d better figure out how to use it while we are here. We have many opportunities to help others lately by giving away our money. The thing I’ve found over the years is that it’s fun and a good feeling to be generous. Whether we have a lot or a little, we can find ways to be generous to others.
I’m fortunate to have a long line of examples of people I have learned generosity from. I’ll never forget sitting in the home of Pastor Richard Atherton when someone stopped to ask for food. Richard went into his pantry and filled several sacks of groceries. He even gave away a canned ham his wife had been saving. He was always a very generous person.
Another pastor I knew wanted to thank his garbage collectors. He taped a big package of Three Musketeers bars to the top of his garbage can with a thank you note. He watched from inside as the men discovered the candy bars. They opened it up and gave one to the driver and each other. Just in case he was watching they waved at him.
It just goes to show there are lots of ways to be generous and many of us have benefited from this. The Bible has hundreds of verses about this subject. One of my favorites is 2 Corinthians 9:7, “Each of you must give as you have made up your mind, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” Another great verse is Matthew 6:21, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”
I was thinking about how I could help others in a creative new way. I was going through McDonald’s drive thru. One lady I often see , knows I’m a pastor and she always calls me “Father” and tells me to have a blessed day. I love it. I always say, ”Blessings on you too!”
It suddenly occurred to me to give everyone working there a 10-dollar tip. I went out and got a bunch of $10 bills. I asked the manager how many were working that day. I wanted to give each one a tip. She counted them up and there were 12 so I left an envelope with $150 in case someone came in later. I could hear the group around the manager was excited and happy. Sometimes I think the most good we do with our gifts is to lift the spirits of others.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to recall all the many gifts you have given to us. May we find ways to be a cheerful giver. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
