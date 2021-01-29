God loves a cheerful giver

There’s an old story about a man who wanted to take his money to heaven when he died. His plan was to leave his money in the attic so he could grab it on the way up to heaven.

He died and after the funeral his wife went to the attic to see if her husband got the money. The money was still there. His wife said, “I knew we should have put it in the basement.”

I don’t think money is very useful in heaven anyhow, so we’d better figure out how to use it while we are here. We have many opportunities to help others lately by giving away our money. The thing I’ve found over the years is that it’s fun and a good feeling to be generous. Whether we have a lot or a little, we can find ways to be generous to others.

I’m fortunate to have a long line of examples of people I have learned generosity from. I’ll never forget sitting in the home of Pastor Richard Atherton when someone stopped to ask for food. Richard went into his pantry and filled several sacks of groceries. He even gave away a canned ham his wife had been saving. He was always a very generous person.