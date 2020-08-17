Every day, I get loads of mail, including wonderful notes, letters and email messages from my awesome readers.
Tucked into many of those messages are tips, hints, tricks and great ideas for the ways you save time and money every day. I’m pretty sure I have the best job on earth!
PLANT NANNY. When I go on vacation, I fill bottles with water and push them upside down into my plants — both houseplants and outdoor plants. The water keeps the plants moist for days!
— Sophia
Note: I’ve been using Sophia’s plant-nanny tip for several months now, only I’m not on vacation! I fill bottles every couple of days, in addition to regular watering. I bought a $12 Walmart plant bowl in May that was tiny and pretty sick-looking when I got it. Since I started using this idea, it’s been thriving. Constant watering must be the trick! Especially in the superhot Colorado sun.
LONG-LASTING CELERY. I don’t use celery a lot, except during the holidays. So, when I purchase a stalk of celery come November, I use what I need and wrap the rest TIGHTLY in aluminum foil, making sure the celery is completely covered. Then I store it in my refrigerator’s crisper drawer. I then pull it out at Christmas and do the same with leftovers.
If completely covered and wrapped tightly, the celery stays fresh and bright like the day I bought it — well into March or April!
— Terrie
MORE DRAWER SPACE. After well over 50 years of constantly struggling to fit folded, clean dish towels and napkins into one of three drawers in my kitchen, a light went on in my brain. I discovered that by folding the towels and the napkins in half the long way and then rolling them up, I could easily fit many more of each in this one drawer.
— Phyllis
CHERRY PITTER. You don’t need a special tool to pit cherries if you have a small kitchen funnel. Just turn your funnel upside down, and then press the cherry against the narrow opening to pop the pit out. Easy!
— Jenn
FISH FOOD FOR ANTS. Several years ago, we had a problem with large black ants in my son’s bedroom. My son also had a fish tank. One day, he accidentally spilled a bunch of ordinary goldfish food behind the tank where I couldn’t see it. I noticed a very large number of ants in his room, but the next day, they were all dead. Hundreds of them!
Later, the problem returned, and we put out more fish food. Again, they all quickly died. Some of the food must have gotten to the nest because we haven’t seen any ants in that room since. Fish food is meant to go in the water, where it will expand, so my theory is that it expanded in their stomachs and killed them.
— Julie
OVEN RACK CLEANER. I clean our oven racks with automatic dishwasher detergent. I put the stopper in the bathtub and add enough hot water to cover the racks, plus a quarter-cup of powdered automatic dishwasher detergent, such as Cascade.
After an overnight soak, the rack easily came clean with a Scotch-Brite sponge. No scrubbing required!
— George
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
