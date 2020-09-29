Got 5 minutes? Make fresh, beautiful, homemade bread

The verdict is in: It’s true, but not too good to be true. Authors Jeff Hertzberg and Zoe Francois have truly taken the home-baking world by storm. They have created a method that takes out all of the variables of baking yeast breads: the time, the hassle, the waiting, the worrying. All of that is gone.

I stand before you a changed woman, a consistent baker of homemade artisan bread — the rustic, beautiful kind of bread you see in a European bakery; the kind of bread that is made once a day, consumed by the family and then replaced the following day. Every day. And yes, I am as busy as I ever was. Even I have five minutes a day to bake bread. I’ve joined the BYOB movement (bake your own bread), and so far so good.

Here’s the deal: On most Saturdays, I take about 10 minutes to make up the Master Recipe. (Find it online at www.artisanbreadinfive.com, complete with photos and detailed instructions.)

The ingredients are simple: water, flour, yeast and salt. That’s it. No eggs, oil or sugar. I measure the ingredients and mix to incorporate. I pick up the bowl, dump the dough into my proofing box (a 40-cup plastic container with a lid), leave it on the counter for two hours and then move it to the refrigerator. All of this takes just a few minutes and makes enough dough for eight small loaves that will last two weeks in the fridge.