Got a Bundt pan? Try a new way to cook chicken

Today’s first great reader tip makes me laugh. Imagine a chicken standing to attention in a Bundt pan. This is the best idea I’ve heard all day, and I think you’ll agree.

Stand the bird. To roast a whole chicken more evenly and quickly, set your Bundt pan on a cookie sheet. Now, stand that chicken over the center cone of the Bundt pan, pushing it down to stabilize it in the pan. Roast as you usually do or at 375 F until done. A standing chicken browns more evenly and cooks faster. — Priscilla G.

No more ugly. I bought some shoes that I love and that fit perfectly at a clearance sale. The only problem was the ugly color. I am hard to fit, so I bought them anyway. I stopped by the shoe-repair shop on the way home and bought a can of black Meltonian Nu-Life Color Spray. I sprayed the shoes black, and they turned out beautifully.

The secret is to cover the soles with masking tape and then to spray lightly. But I didn’t stop there! Recently, I sprayed a handbag ($220 marked down to $20 because of the ugly color) that is gorgeous in its new color. — Kim L.