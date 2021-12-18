Got a problem? Try trusty WD-40

Stained. WD-40 cleans piano keys and removes Kool-Aid and tomato stains from carpet and fabric. It takes lipstick from anything, makes those oil stains on the concrete driveway disappear and takes hair dye out of your towels.

Rusty. WD-40 will keep your fishing reels, lures and flies rust- and gunk-free. Curiously, many fishermen report that spraying WD-40 on fishing lures actually attracts fish! WD-40 removes and prevents rust on anything made of metal. It removes and prevents rust from forming in washing machines, on showerheads and on garden tools.

You know those rust stains on your tub and shower? Those terra-cotta pots that oxidize? You know the routine: WD-40!

I’m convinced. WD-40 is quite an amazing product and is available just about anywhere (even the grocery store). I’ve moved my can of the stuff from the garage right into the house. Funny thing, though: It was so covered with dirt and grime from so many years of nonuse, I used WD-40 to clean the WD-40. It worked great!

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

