Grandma worries about young boy’s health, wonders about the best way to help

— Frustrated Grandmother

Dear Frustrated Grandmother: Your daughter has quite a lot going on. Four children and an unemployed husband is no easy feat. I’m not sure why she and her husband rest in their room, but you might want to see if depression is at play. What your daughter needs is help, not criticism.

You are correct that if your grandson were to weigh less, you could probably save him from some hurtful name-calling. And your daughter is right to keep the focus off your grandson’s looks. But the focus should be put on his health, ad lasting weight changes come from the inside out.

Your grandson and your daughter need love and support. Once you show that you are on their side, not sitting in the judge’s chair, you can really help. Grandparents can have a positive influence on their grandchild. It sounds like your grandson feels a special bond with you, and you can cultivate that if you try and visit more frequently.

Unlimited screen time has been known to contribute to weight gain, whereas things like team sports are a great way to make friends, get off the screen and improve health. Ask your daughter whether she would like help signing your grandson up for sports leagues or taking him to these activities.