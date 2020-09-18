Grandparents share concerns about coronavirus

What seems reasonable to one person can seem paranoid to another — and to the next person, not careful enough. (I’m reminded of that old George Carlin joke: “Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?”)

While abstaining from socializing with anyone outside your household remains the safest option, risk is not binary: There are steps you can take to minimize the chance of spreading infection — but only if your family is willing to take these steps, too.

See if these relatives can agree to some basic ground rules such as only gathering outside, standing six feet (or more) apart and wearing masks. Explain (again) that your husband is at high risk for getting seriously ill and dying from this virus, and that you’d like to continue seeing them and your grandchildren if at all possible.

If they still won’t get on board, then yes, avoid seeing them in person for a while. I know it will be hard not to see the grandkids, but there are other ways to connect such as telephone, FaceTime or Skype. And it’s better to forgo a few months with them now to help ensure you’ll be around to make memories with them for years to come.