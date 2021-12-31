Greed is never good

When Gordon Gekko, the main antagonist in the 1987 film “Wall Street,” declared in no uncertain terms that “Greed is good!” people flocked to the theaters. And cheered.

Please don’t base your belief system on a movie line that might have been memorable and entertaining but is dead wrong.

Greed is like cancer that, when left untreated, can destroy individuals, families, businesses, governments and economies. Greed makes financially ignorant people putty in the hands of the consumer credit industry.

My own ignorance about credit and debt, and my skewed logic that somehow I could have all that I want now and it would somehow work out in the end, set me up to be greed’s dream client. Credit was my accomplice. And choosing that course in my life landed me in a pit of financial despair.

It took me 12 years to ruin my life and 13 years to come back. That’s 25 years just to get back to point zero! I shudder to think of the all of the opportunities that were forever lost in my life at the hand of that monster, greed.