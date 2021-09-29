Grieving for someone who has dementia is different

I could use a helping hand with heavy lifting, auto and yard maintenance, and financial planning. Sure, there are goods and services available for these things, but not all of us have an unlimited expense account.

I hope my letter enlightens hearts and minds.

— Dancing in the Rain

Dear Dancing in the Rain: Thank you for your beautiful letter. Your situation is difficult but not uncommon. My hope is that your message will help others know that they are not alone in the grief they feel for the person they once knew.

Dear Annie: Please tell me, how do I deal with my husband’s depression and phone addiction? It’s starting to hurt my self-esteem, leaving me feeling as if I’m incapable of making him happy.

He has never been medically diagnosed but says depression runs in his family. His mom and all of his siblings have been diagnosed and take antidepressants. He can easily switch from being a fun-loving husband to a very crabby one in less than a minute. I constantly feel like I’m walking on eggshells because I don’t know if what I’m going to say next might trigger him.