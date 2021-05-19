Grilling is fun, but keep safety in mind

Grilling is a fun way to prepare food for family and friends.

Having the right cooking equipment makes grilling easier. The main items needed are a spray bottle for flare-ups, a mitten shaped potholder for removing hot food from the heat, a food thermometer, one long handled fork, two sets of long handled tongsa — one for raw food and one for removing cooked food a long-handled basting brush for adding sauces and glazes, and a long-handled spatula. All should have heatproof handles, such as wood.

Food safety is something to keep in mind when grilling. Remember to use different utensils and platters when handling raw and cooked foods. NEVER use the same utensil to turn raw and cooked food, also put the cooked food on a clean platter when it is removed from the grill.

Always use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of the food. Place the thermometer in the thickest part of the food away from bone, fat or gristle. Check in several places to make sure the food is evenly cooked. Clean the thermometer with hot water and soap before and after each use.

It is important to keep raw foods cold until ready to cook. To cut down on grilling time defrost frozen meat in the refrigerator. The meat will also cook more evenly if completely thawed.