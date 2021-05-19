Grilling is fun, but keep safety in mind

Grilling is a fun way to prepare food for family and friends.
Having the right cooking equipment makes grilling easier. The main items needed are a spray bottle for flare-ups, a mitten shaped potholder for removing hot food from the heat, a food thermometer, one long handled fork, two sets of long handled tongsa — one for raw food and one for removing cooked food a long-handled basting brush for adding sauces and glazes, and a long-handled spatula. All should have heatproof handles, such as wood.
Food safety is something to keep in mind when grilling. Remember to use different utensils and platters when handling raw and cooked foods. NEVER use the same utensil to turn raw and cooked food, also put the cooked food on a clean platter when it is removed from the grill.
Always use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of the food. Place the thermometer in the thickest part of the food away from bone, fat or gristle. Check in several places to make sure the food is evenly cooked. Clean the thermometer with hot water and soap before and after each use.
It is important to keep raw foods cold until ready to cook. To cut down on grilling time defrost frozen meat in the refrigerator. The meat will also cook more evenly if completely thawed.
Marinades are great ways to tenderize and add extra flavor to foods. Always marinate meat in the refrigerator. When the marinade is used on cooked meat, reserve a portion of it before placing raw meat in it. For quick clean up marinate the food in a self-sealing plastic bag. This also makes turning the food in the marinade easier.
When using a sauce or glaze on food, it is best to use it during the last 10 minutes of cooking. They usually contain sugar and fat which can cause flare-ups and the food may burn.
To learn more about grilling safety, visit the website www.food.unl.edu on the Internet and search for grilling.
Grilled Vegetable Packets
- 2 small zucchini, sliced
- 2 small yellow squash, sliced
- 4 small red potatoes, scrubbed well and sliced
- 1/2 red onion, sliced
- 1/2 red or green bell pepper, seeded and sliced
- 1/4 cup fat-free Italian salad dressing
- Salt and pepper (optional), to taste
Heat grill to medium heat or 350 degrees F.
Wash hands with soap and water.
Wash vegetables and slice.
Toss in a large bowl. Add dressing and toss until all vegetables are coated.
Tear 2 large squares of aluminum foil and place half of the vegetable mixture on each piece. Place an equal piece of foil over the top of vegetable mixture and fold bottom piece with top sheet to form a packet.
Place on heated grill for 20 to 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. If you don’t have a grill bake packets in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes.
Before you open the packets, poke holes in the foil with a fork. Be very careful opening the foil as the steam will be very hot and could burn you!
Empty vegetables onto serving plate or serve from foil packets.
Makes 5 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 133 calories, 0 g fat, 144 mg sodium, 29 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 4 g protein
Recipe from: MyPlate Kitchen
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu