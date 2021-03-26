Guarantee a fabulous family vacation

Be realistic about time. Don’t try to stretch your available cash to cover the maximum time you have to be away from home. Divide what you can spend by a reasonable daily budget to determine how many days you can be gone. Carefully consider all the costs, not only the admission fees and overnight accommodations.

Instead of full weeks, consider day trips or a weekend vacation. When it comes to family vacations, quality is considerably more important than quantity.

Envelope method. There’s nothing like a good visual to keep a vacation based in reality. Large, colorful envelopes are ideal, one for each day to hold that day’s allotted cash. Design the outside for the spending record so you can keep track of where the money is going.

Involve the kids. One reader allowed her teenage daughter to plan their vacation with the money they had to spend.

“Our spendthrift daughter became Ms. Frugality because she wanted to parasail,” the reader recalls. “She had us fix meals in our room, and watched the expenses like a hawk. And we parasailed!

“It was the best vacation ever. As a bonus, we went home with cash in our pockets and the priceless accomplishment of teaching our child the value of money.”