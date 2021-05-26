Haggling for dollars to cut interest and fees

By a show of hands, let me see how many of you have a credit card in your name. Uh-huh, I see those hands. It appears that my audience falls right in line with national averages: About 70% of you have at least one credit card. And how would you categorize your relationship with your card issuer?

If you are carrying credit card debt, it really bugs you that the company takes so much of your money in interest and fees. In fact, some cardholders admit to feeling helpless in the strong arms of the credit card giants who charge big, whopping fees on top of double-digit interest rates. It has been said that the borrower becomes a slave to the lender. Truer words could not be spoken of how it feels to be in credit card debt.

So, are you ready to do something about this? Sure, I know you are doing your level best to get out of debt and keep a credit card as a tool — not a noose. But even now, as you are working your way out of debt, there is something you can do to reduce your interest rates and fees and perhaps even have fees that were already charged waived.