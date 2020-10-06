Hands off the cheese, please!

Call me picky, but I prefer my greens to be those of the garden variety, not something growing on my cheese.

Don’t you just hate when that happens? You buy a block of cheese, and before you can use it up, it turns into something that looks more like a science fair project than a tasty dairy product.

I’ll admit it. Back in my carefree spendthrift days, I’d toss the cheese in the garbage when it turned moldy. Ick. I was oblivious to the fact that I might as well be throwing dollar bills away.

True, we could opt for buying just a few slices at a time from the deli counter, but that’s way too expensive — and unnecessary. I can save more than $2 a pound off the best price at the supermarket if I buy in bulk from a discount warehouse such as Sam’s Club or Costco. And that presents the problem of storage.

Whoever said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” must have been a deli owner. Think about it. With all that cheese in those cases, have you ever seen one in a lovely shade of green? Never. In fact, all I know about the proper care and handling of cheese I learned from one such person. He introduced me to the two archenemies of cheese: air and bacteria.