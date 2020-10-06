Hands off the cheese, please!

Call me picky, but I prefer my greens to be those of the garden variety, not something growing on my cheese.
Don’t you just hate when that happens? You buy a block of cheese, and before you can use it up, it turns into something that looks more like a science fair project than a tasty dairy product.
I’ll admit it. Back in my carefree spendthrift days, I’d toss the cheese in the garbage when it turned moldy. Ick. I was oblivious to the fact that I might as well be throwing dollar bills away.
True, we could opt for buying just a few slices at a time from the deli counter, but that’s way too expensive — and unnecessary. I can save more than $2 a pound off the best price at the supermarket if I buy in bulk from a discount warehouse such as Sam’s Club or Costco. And that presents the problem of storage.
Whoever said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” must have been a deli owner. Think about it. With all that cheese in those cases, have you ever seen one in a lovely shade of green? Never. In fact, all I know about the proper care and handling of cheese I learned from one such person. He introduced me to the two archenemies of cheese: air and bacteria.
Ounce of prevention. Limit exposure to air and you can greatly extend the useful life of any type of cheese. For hard cheeses such as cheddar or Monterey Jack, make sure you keep them tightly wrapped with plastic wrap. Each time you open it, reseal as tightly and completely as possible. That takes care of the air problem.
Bacteria. I know that it takes bacteria to make cheese in the first place, but that is much different than the kind of bacteria on your hands. So, here’s the second rule of mold prevention: Don’t touch the cheese! Even when you wash your hands well, some amount of bacteria remains, and while it’s not at all harmful to you or the cheese, that’s what gets that green thing going.
Either wear food preparation gloves or make sure the plastic is always creating a barrier between your hands and the portion of the cheese that’s going back into the refrigerator.
Pound of cure. In general, it’s best to throw out any food that has become moldy, with the exception of hard cheese, hard salami and dry cured ham. Because it’s difficult for molds to deeply penetrate these products, they can be saved if they are not heavily affected by mold.
For cheese that has already turned, there are a couple of remedies. You can actually wipe the mold away with a clean cloth you’ve dipped into white vinegar. Not the most pleasant job, but it does work to save the cheese.
Another useful technique is to simply cut away the moldy parts. Cut off at least 1 inch around and below the mold spot, keeping the knife out of the mold to prevent cross contaminating other parts. Once all the green is gone, treat this as you would a new block of cheese by following the two rules above.
I’ll close today’s column with a bonus tip that will at least double the shelf life of cottage cheese. Once opened, stir in a pinch of salt. That retards the growth of bacteria without affecting the taste. Apply the lid tightly to the unused portion, and then store it upside down in the refrigerator. This will seal out the air.
Reader tip
STAINLESS STEEL, SILVER AND FRESH PRODUCE. I have found that keeping produce fresh long enough for it to be consumed can be quite a challenge. A large slice of fresh ginger (cut from the larger piece so that at least one surface is fresh-cut, but not peeled) in a bag of potatoes, oranges or apples slows spoilage. Stainless steel bowls have kept my veggies fresh for weeks.
I keep romaine lettuce fresh for up to six weeks in stainless steel. I keep melons in the rind because the rind is a life-providing, life-extending protection to the inside. We are organic food eaters, so the produce we buy does not come coated with preservatives, making it twice as difficult to keep produce fresh for an extended period.
Stainless steel naturally inhibits bacteria growth, as does silver. Early settlers put silver dollars in the bottom of their water barrels to kill life-threatening bacteria. It works the same in the bottom of a food storage bowl. These tips work!
— Deb
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!