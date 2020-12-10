He dreads his birthdays and it’s not getting better

The loss of the last parent, in particular, saddles us with not just the devastation of grief but also the disturbing fact of our own mortality.

It sounds as though the death of your mom stirred up some feelings in you that never settled.

A therapist could help you work through them.

Dear Annie: This is in response to “Put Out,” who was dismayed that her son had invited her ex-husband to live in the apartment that they share:

If Brad still does not budge on getting his father (and “Put Out’s” ex-husband) to leave the house they share after all the other avenues you mentioned are exhausted, then I say “fight fire with fire” and invite Brad’s ex-wife to move in with you.

Even the mention of this to Brad could probably get the desired effects that “Put Out” is hoping for!

— Give It a Try

Dear Give It a Try: I think that would get the job done, too.