He fell in love, but she’s not feeling the same

Dear Annie: I am a 64-year-old truck driver from East Texas. I went to a gentlemen’s club and befriended a dancer there, “Renee,” and I have grown to love her dearly in my heart.

I feel she is a good-hearted, loving, beautiful and special woman. She is a queen in my heart. She has a 3-year-old daughter, and I want to accept her in my heart as well. She needs to have a father figure in her life.

I have asked to take Renee and her family out to eat sometime to show her how much I love her. I have shown my love with gifts for her and her daughter. I have bought flowers, cards and teddy bears. Yet, Renee won’t return my calls, and she rarely responds to my texts. It hurts me deeply. I haven’t been eating or sleeping much.

I feel in my heart she doesn’t really want to be in the job that she is now and that maybe I could take her away from that. She says I am different from other men who go there and that I have her heart.

But she’s said that kind of thing only when in the club and drinking. I wonder whether it’s just the alcohol talking. I pray every day for her and her family to be OK. Will I ever be able to make her love me?

— Aching Heart in East Texas