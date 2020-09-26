He needs support, not rescuing

Honestly, I could even see a possible relationship with him if I make the first move to change our friendship to more than friends.

What is happening in this odd relationship? Should I help, or just leave things as they are between us as friends and not try to get involved any further?

— Puzzled

Dear Puzzled: Plenty of smart, successful people end up in abusive relationships. Yes, your friend’s childhood trauma could have predisposed him to this, though I can’t say that for sure. But why he’s in this marriage is less important than what you can do to support him as a friend with the hope that he eventually gets out of it.

First, I urge you not to initiate a romantic relationship with him. Even if and when he does leave his wife, he will need time, space and, most of all, therapy to process the lifetime of abuse he has endured. Also, to try dating him now could seriously endanger him if his wife were to find out and retaliate. (She might not be interested in him sexually, but abuse is about control, not sex.)