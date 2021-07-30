He’s still friends with ex; she doesn’t like it

Dear Annie: I am in my late 60s, and my boyfriend, “Mark,” is in his early 70s.

We have been living together in my house for a year and a half. We’re both divorced and have adult children from our previous marriages. Mark communicates daily with all five children via phone calls and text messages. My problem is that he’s also regularly in contact with his ex-wife, who lives in the same town as us. They talk at least once a week via phone call or text, usually when I’m not around. Mark always tells me about it. They’ve been divorced for many, many years, and it bothers me that they talk so often.

I’ve asked him what they have to discuss; he says that it’s always about the children. But he’s also shared that she tells him about trips she’s going on and things like that.

She lives with a boyfriend, too, so she is not alone, and she also talks to all their children daily. So, I don’t know what she needs from Mark.

I guess I just find myself wondering, why do she and Mark have to communicate every week behind my back?

Should I continue to give him his privacy? Am I being overly sensitive? Should they maybe talk on the phone or text in front of me instead? Because what bugs me is that it seems so secretive. I share everything with him.