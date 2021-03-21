He’s tired of being single, but should he just keep looking or call it quits?

Dear Annie: I am a 41-year-old single man who has pretty much given up on intimate relationships.

I don’t know what it is about me. If you would ask the average person who doesn’t know me, I don’t think they would say I am hideous or anything. (Not that looks are what a relationship should be based on, but they usually are the starting point — let’s be honest.)

I am a hard worker. I have always had a job, and I earn decent money. Surely enough to be independent, because I am. I own a car and all the things most 41-year-old single men should own by this point in their lives, but I just cannot seem to find a relationship to settle down into.

It’s not to say I haven’t had any. I have had some long-term relationships, but truth be known, I stayed in them longer than I should have because I just don’t like being single.

I would venture as far as to say one of them that was over five years long was with someone I was no longer attracted to. And I wasn’t very attracted to her to begin with. I just didn’t want to be single.