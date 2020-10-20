He wants to be happy, but what is the cost?

My marriage has been going through this for 15 of the 20-plus years. It’s not new. So being in a highly emotional state, I keep thinking I need to choose between finding passion or remaining in stale obligation.

I need advice. I don’t want to hurt my wife. I don’t want to hurt my kids, although I think they are old enough to deal with me leaving. I want to be happy.

— Conflicted

Dear Conflicted: Marriage is a two-way street, and I’m sure your wife is not thrilled about being married to someone who is highly critical of her. She can probably sense that you don’t find her attractive romantically and is sad about that. It could be part of the reason that she seems to have given up looking nice for you or cooking you a nice meal.

Marriage is a give and take, and it sounds like neither of you is giving, and you’re both unhappy. At this point, marriage counseling would be the first step to take.

When your wife says about marriage counseling, “You wouldn’t do it,” is she right? If so, look in the mirror. You were close during the first five years of your marriage. With professional help, the two of you might rekindle your early romance. It will take a lot of work, but I can’t think of anything more important.