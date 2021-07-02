He was bitten by love … literally

— Twice Bitten

Dear Twice Bitten: Writing this column is a privilege I’m grateful to have, but it’s not easy hearing how people abuse the ones they’re supposed to love. I’m so sorry that your ex-girlfriend did this to you. Of course the trauma would make it difficult for you to kiss anyone again.

While you might be able to overcome this just fine on your own over time, I encourage you to seek support in the process. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text “START” to 88788. These empathetic trained specialists can help you work through what you’re feeling and develop a game plan to help you feel safe again.

In the meantime, my advice is just to let any woman you’re dating know that you’d like to take it slowly. You don’t owe anyone details you’re not comfortable sharing yet. And if such a reasonable request scares a woman off, then she wasn’t the one for you.

Dear Annie: Your answer to “In Love but Losing,” who was dating a younger man but whose adult son did not approve, was great.