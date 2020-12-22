Healthy marriages need honesty; this one is lacking

My husband has always treated me as if I were his maid. I am told to do all the housework. I don’t mind, but sometimes a little help is nice. When he’s not upset, he’s the sweetest man.

About three years ago, he made me quit my job because I cheated on him. He made me delete all social media, and I was unable to take individual pictures of myself.

We have been having lots of disagreements, and one day in our home, he hit me. That left me with bruises and a bad headache because he hit me on the head. I told him I didn’t love him and wanted to divorce him. As soon as I said that, he promised he would never hit me again and that he would be a better person in the future.

He always does this. He slaps me and then promises he will never do it again. And then he does it again, and I fall into his little game — again. After the most recent incident, he bought me a belt and clothing that I have been wanting so that I would forgive him.

What do I do to get away from him? I have no money or job. How do I leave this man?

— Trapped By a Monster

Dear Trapped: It might feel like you are trapped because 24 years of living with a man who is abusive is a long time.