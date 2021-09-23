‘Helicopter’ girlfriend needs some boundaries

Assuming your relationship with her progresses, you will be one big family someday — all six of you. If you can’t squash her argumentative and overbearing tendencies now — toward both you and your children — they will only get worse.

Talk to your girlfriend about what is appropriate and what isn’t. Having a mediator or a couples counselor present will prevent your confrontation from escalating to a(nother) full-blown argument.

Dear Annie: I’ve been very happily married for several years to a man I love deeply. Suddenly, his son from a previous marriage, who lives in another state, wants Dad to move to his state to be close to him, as he and his wife are planning a family. His son and I have never been close.

My husband works for himself and has a major client — a very attractive woman, mind you, whom he talks to online several times a week — in his son’s city. After doing some “homework,” I discovered the state we would be moving to is not a community property state ... which our current state is. My husband has all the money in this marriage, as I left my career behind to tend to his business, home and family, and his son gets everything that I won’t in the event of a death or divorce.