Help children have a healthy body image

We constantly are bombarded with messages telling us to try this diet, lose weight, don’t eat that food, be skinnier, be healthier, etc.

Our children are exposed to many of the same messages we are. Your body image plays a role in how your kids see themselves. Studies show that daughters are twice as likely to have ideas about dieting when their mothers diet.

If you want to lose weight to get healthy, pay attention to the language you use with your kids. Rather than talking about “dieting,” explain that you are eating healthy foods.

Together with your family, cook healthy meals, order healthy meals at restaurants and get more physical activity. Teach your children about smart food choices and help them develop healthy eating and exercise habits.

Here are a few tips from the Office for Women’s Health to help your children develop healthy body images:

-- Making sure your children understand that weight gain and growth are normal parts of development, especially during puberty

-- Not making negative statements about food, weight, and body size and shape — yours, your children’s, or anyone else’s