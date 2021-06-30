Help children have a healthy body image

We constantly are bombarded with messages telling us to try this diet, lose weight, don’t eat that food, be skinnier, be healthier, etc.
Our children are exposed to many of the same messages we are. Your body image plays a role in how your kids see themselves. Studies show that daughters are twice as likely to have ideas about dieting when their mothers diet.
If you want to lose weight to get healthy, pay attention to the language you use with your kids. Rather than talking about “dieting,” explain that you are eating healthy foods.
Together with your family, cook healthy meals, order healthy meals at restaurants and get more physical activity. Teach your children about smart food choices and help them develop healthy eating and exercise habits.
Here are a few tips from the Office for Women’s Health to help your children develop healthy body images:
-- Making sure your children understand that weight gain and growth are normal parts of development, especially during puberty
-- Not making negative statements about food, weight, and body size and shape — yours, your children’s, or anyone else’s
-- Allowing your children to make decisions about food while making sure that plenty of healthy and nutritious meals and snacks are available
-- Complimenting your children more on their efforts, talents, accomplishments, and personal values and less on their looks
-- Limiting screen time. In addition to getting less exercise, kids who watch TV shows or movies or play online games often see unrealistic female bodies. Talk with kids about the media images you see.
-- Encouraging your children’s school to create policies against bullying
-- Talking to your children often and showing them that you are always there to listen
This meal uses something we like to call “planned overs.” Planned-overs or planning for leftovers in your weekly menu not only can save you time but also help you avoid wasting food.
This recipe utilizes leftover chicken but you could swap in other lean meats like ground beef or turkey.
Top with your favorite toppings and you’ll have a colorful meal that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. This meal will make you wish you had leftovers of your leftovers.
Barbecue Chicken-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
- 4 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed with a clean vegetable brush
- 1/2 pound cooked chicken breast
- 1/4 cup barbecue sauce
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese,
- 1/4 cup diced red onion, washed
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, washed
Wash hands with soap and water
Cook sweet potatoes using one of the following methods:
Microwave: Pierce sweet potatoes with a fork. Place in a microwave safe dish and microwave on high for 8 to 10 minutes or until fork tender.
Multi-cooker: 1 cup water in bottom. Pierce sweet potatoes with a fork. Place on trivet in pot. Lock cover in place and set vent to closed. Manual setting for 15 minutes or until fork tender.
Oven: Pierce sweet potatoes with a fork. Place in an oven-safe dish. Bake 400 F for 50 minutes or until fork tender.
Cook or reheat chicken to 165 degrees F. Shred chicken and add in barbecue sauce. Mix until chicken is coated. Top each sweet potato with a quarter of the chicken, cheese, onion and cilantro.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 270 calories, 6 g fat, 18 g protein, 34 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber and 360 mg sodium.
Recipe from: North Dakota State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu