Help is available for abuse victims

Dear Annie: My husband and l have been married for 22 years. When we first married, it was young love. But throughout our marriage, he has been adulterous and abusive toward me, physically and verbally.

I have a disability and have a hard time defending myself. He has choked me and held a knife to my throat and told me that one day he’ll kill me. I am 54 years old. I have nowhere to go. What should l do?

— Trapped

Dear Trapped: I’m sorry that your husband has abused you so terribly for decades. Although it may seem like you have nowhere to go, I promise you that isn’t true. Please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) to be connected with resources in your area and begin making a safe escape plan.

You should not have to live in fear for your life another day.

Dear Annie: I lost a family member to brain cancer last year. He was only in his 30s, and an incredibly bright, kind human being.