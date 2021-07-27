Help! My white leather couch reeks of smoke

4. Let Nok-Out remain on the sofa to air-dry.

5. Once dry, sniff the sofa. If odors remain, repeat the process above.

6. Plan on at least four applications. Each time you spray and then wait for it to dry, another layer of tobacco odor is released and removed.

7. Move the couch back into the garage. Sit on the couch and sniff around. Every time you complete spraying and it is dry, do the sit and sniff test again. Do you smell any odors? Does the garage smell OK? Do this for two days. If you smell anything at all, take the sofa outside and give it one more work over. If you can target the exact location of the odor on the couch, pay particular attention to this site.

8. Thereafter, a light misting on seams, buttons and surfaces will take care of any odors that have drifted to the surface. Spray the air with Nok-Out.

Customers sometimes tell me that after treatment with Nok-Out, smells return and spill into the room, and it’s a crummy odor, like a stinky swimming pool. That’s because Nok-Out turns stinky stuff into oxygen — a process known as oxidation. That is what makes it smell like stale chlorine.