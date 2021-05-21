Her ex is angry she’s dating, but he’s the one who cheated

Dear Annie: I am 47 years old. I lost my husband of 23 years two years ago.

Since he died, I’ve dated some men. And last year, I fell for a guy, “Roy.” Roy is in his 50s, and he seemed mature at first. I thought he knew what he wanted. He started living at my house and even proposed to me. I thought we’d be planning a wedding. But he changed his routine suddenly, and one week soon after that, he started acting differently.

I came to find out that he was talking to other women — exchanging risqué Facebook messages and texts. Then I caught him in a hotel with a woman. After that, he stopped talking to me and shacked up with this other woman. He’d never let me know that we had any issues.

A few months after he moved out, he started messaging me again when he was at work or whenever this other woman wasn’t around. I wasn’t interested in him romantically anymore (I’m seeing someone new), but I thought we could be friends.

Finally, I was able to bring him his clothes and stuff, after six months. Well, just this week, he found out I’m with someone, and he gets mad at me. I don’t understand that. I’ve tried being friends, but then he ghosts me after two days of talking.