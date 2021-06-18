Her money, my money, but what’s ours?

Annie, I am not freeloading. I pay my share. Just sometimes, when a major unexpected expense comes, I need a little help. I don’t feel, after all I’ve done and all we’ve been through together, that I should have to feel uncomfortable asking for money. What should I do?

— Husband to a Forgetful Wife

Dear HTAFW: Attitude adjustments require periodic tune-ups. Gently remind her of your previous conversation and let her know you’ve noticed the issue cropping up again. She was receptive to your feedback last time; she probably will be this time, too. That is one of the most valuable assets a couple can share: a willingness to hear each other out and try to change accordingly.

And to head off the responses I’ll get from people who think a married couple should always pool all their funds together: Yes, it can be difficult to merge lives without merging finances, but it is possible, and more and more couples are choosing to do so.

Some have found a good balance with a “yours, mine, ours” approach — sharing one bank account for household expenses and utilities and things like car maintenance, while each maintaining a separate bank account for discretionary spending. You and your wife might consider trying that for greater harmony.