Her partner is letting her down; mother, child need to be priorities

Instead, he is more distant and often stays away all day. I suspect he does this in order to avoid dealing with the situation. Am I being overly sensitive, considering the stress I am feeling, or is it time to realize that I need more in a relationship for myself?

— Feeling All Alone

Dear All Alone: You are not wrong to want him to hold you, cry with you and help you through one of the most difficult things a parent will ever face. In fact, you are completely human and have every right to ask for that in your relationship.

Just because in the past you put him above your own needs — which now you see might have not been the best choice because in order to take care of others, we must take care of ourselves first — does not mean you need to continue doing that.

By writing this letter, you are finally taking care of yourself so that you can be there for your child. If he is distant and incapable of having any compassion or empathy during this time, then I would ask him to leave or at least tell him exactly what YOU need right now in the relationship.