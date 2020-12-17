He's hiding something, so move on

Dear Annie: I’m 48 years old. I’ve been a single mom since I had my first kid — in other words, since forever. I’ve never really had healthy relationships with men. I’m way too trusting and just want love so badly.

A few months ago, I accidentally texted a man I knew from high school. We ended up striking up a conversation, texting back and forth for a few days. Then he called me a couple of times, and we had long talks.

We became friends on Facebook. I was so interested, as he seemed like a very good man: 20-year veteran, retired, single father, hard worker. I could tell family was important to him. And he was so good-looking.

After two months of chatting back and forth, I asked to meet him. He said, “Maybe after some more time.”

After another month, I said: “Can I please meet you? I just want to see you in person, even for 5 minutes.”

For some reason, he seemed to panic. He said: “I am going through something professionally. I may be moving out of state and don’t want to get attached.”

I decided he was worth the risk, so I pushed on and asked questions. He got angry and blocked me. For two weeks after that, I tried to contact him, but he kept me blocked.